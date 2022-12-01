Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 95,793 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.10% of Intuit worth $1,196,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit stock traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $413.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,924. The stock has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.81. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

