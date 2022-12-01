Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,014,432 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,438,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Charter Communications by 50.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.28 and a 200 day moving average of $416.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $693.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.