Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,607,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,551 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.25% of Kimberly-Clark worth $1,028,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $559,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,759. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.