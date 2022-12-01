Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.11 Billion Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,402,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,432 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of Truist Financial worth $1,109,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.49. 43,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,095. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

