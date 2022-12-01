Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.27 Billion Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,330,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,268,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,532. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $230.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.