Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.52% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,367,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after buying an additional 456,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,760,083 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,913,000 after buying an additional 131,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.13. 12,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

