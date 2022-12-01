Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 529,954 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,954 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.00% of American Tower worth $1,192,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in American Tower by 36.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,747,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in American Tower by 6.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insider Activity

American Tower Price Performance

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,975. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.08. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

