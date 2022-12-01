Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,257,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,133,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.75% of Pfizer worth $2,215,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.66. 276,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,651,886. The company has a market capitalization of $284.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

