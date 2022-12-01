Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,142,931 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,782,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,142,931 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.95% of Texas Instruments worth $2,732,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $176.86. The company had a trading volume of 67,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

