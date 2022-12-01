Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 376,925 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,829,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376,925 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,840,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Progressive Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

PGR traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.32. 28,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.51. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.