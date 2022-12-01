Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 732,534 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,899,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.41% of McKesson worth $1,598,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $366.29 and a 200-day moving average of $347.50. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.