Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 784,712 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 784,712 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.22% of Linde worth $3,176,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.88. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

