Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,038 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. TriNet Group comprises about 1.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.17% of TriNet Group worth $201,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TNET traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,279. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $104.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. Equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $404,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,268 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,268 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

