Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $50,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.08. The stock had a trading volume of 89,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

