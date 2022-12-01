Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.66% of Global Industrial worth $59,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Industrial by 82.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 114,522 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Global Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Global Industrial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,241. The firm has a market cap of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $43.29.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

