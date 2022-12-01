Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $132.61 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,964,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $132,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,270,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,483. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

