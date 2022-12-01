Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.53 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $42,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 382,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,560,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 153.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.53. 25,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,570. The firm has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

