Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $55.21 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.31% of Premier worth $55,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,590. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.