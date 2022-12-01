Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,326 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 6.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.52% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,186,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.73.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,369. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

