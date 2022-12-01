Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226,397 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $89,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,413 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.88. 186,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,132,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $429.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.