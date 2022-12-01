Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 54,435 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,435 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 3.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 2.82% of CDW worth $600,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in CDW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $190.68. 2,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,029. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

