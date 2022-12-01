Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,594 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $326,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,534. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.38.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

