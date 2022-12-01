Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 775,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $80,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 20.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.4 %

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $128.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

