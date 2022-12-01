Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MZDAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mazda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nomura raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $3.94 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, the United States, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.