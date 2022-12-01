MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.06

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.06 and traded as high as C$16.90. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 198,472 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price target on MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.06. The company has a market cap of C$497.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
See Also
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.