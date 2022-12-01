MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.06

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.06 and traded as high as C$16.90. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 198,472 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$18.25 price target on MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.06. The company has a market cap of C$497.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

