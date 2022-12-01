McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.19. 22,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,664. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

