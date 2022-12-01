McDonough Capital Management Inc Buys 113 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 2.0% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,403. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AWK. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

