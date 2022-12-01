Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €0.68 ($0.70) to €0.62 ($0.64) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
OTCMKTS GETVF remained flat at $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
