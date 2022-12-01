Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

