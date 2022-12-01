Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 15,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 250,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTMT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

