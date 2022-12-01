Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) PT Lowered to 170.00

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from 210.00 to 170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Meituan from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Meituan Trading Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Meituan has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

