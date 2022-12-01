Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 14,645 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 226.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.0% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,364,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,324 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 582.2% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 68,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

