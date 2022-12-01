Menard Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.04.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

