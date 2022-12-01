Menard Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Brigham Minerals makes up approximately 1.2% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 34,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,469. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.86. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

