Menard Financial Group LLC Has $391,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,082,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,873 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,663,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,930,000 after purchasing an additional 393,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,616,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,141 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,653,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 5,115,367 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

