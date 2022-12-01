Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 294 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.21. 65,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

