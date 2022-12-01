Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.75

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $72.51, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
