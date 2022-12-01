Metahero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.58 million and $1.73 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

