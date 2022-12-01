Metahero Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $19.68 million and $1.71 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.01741333 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012012 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00029208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000531 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.04 or 0.01787204 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

