Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.63 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $37.63 million and approximately $941,609.94 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00013254 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001247 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,726,759 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.23937372 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,001,308.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.