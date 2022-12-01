Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 147,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,530. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

