MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,660 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of MetLife worth $183,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.70 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.