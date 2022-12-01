Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 3,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.18. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

