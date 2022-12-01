MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MICT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MICT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 1,797,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. MICT has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MICT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of MICT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MICT by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MICT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MICT during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MICT during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the financial technology and insurance business in China, Singapore, and Hong Kong. It primarily develops platforms for insurance products, and financial products and services. The company also deals in securities, futures, and options; and provides securities advisory and asset management services, as well as the Magpie Invest app that allows to trade in securities on various stock exchanges.

Further Reading

