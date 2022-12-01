Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). 53,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 205,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.07).

Midatech Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.08.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

