Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,011.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 119,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 108,478 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 10.8 %

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $299.27. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

