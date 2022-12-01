Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.96 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NTB Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

