Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $225.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $215.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

