Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $255.13 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.62.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

