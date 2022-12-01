Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.26). 16,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 139,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Midwich Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.33) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £382.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,582.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 474.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 527.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($119,631.53).

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

